Lasse Petterson starts work as CEO at GLDD

The Board of Directors of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has announced that Lasse Petterson will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 1 May 2017.

Chairman of the Board Robert Uhler stated: "We are pleased to have Lasse join the executive management team at Great Lakes. As expected, since becoming a Board Member late in 2016, his background, reputation and character have enabled him to be a valuable asset to the Company.

"As CEO, I expect Lasse to continue to make many positive contributions that will enhance value for shareholders. I’d like to thank Chief Financial Officer Mark Marinko for stepping in as interim CEO since the beginning of the year.

"Mark’s leadership provided consistency and stability while the Company executed its strategy and carried out its operations. The Board is appreciative of Mark’s willingness to take on the added responsibilities and his commitment to the company.”

In his over 35-year career, Mr Petterson has gained extensive experience in the engineering, construction and maritime industries.

Over the tenure of his career, he gained considerable international experience while working and living in Norway, Asia and the United Kingdom to oversee operations and major projects in Australia, Middle East and South America.

Most recently, Mr Petterson served as a private consultant to clients in the Oil & Gas sector. Mr Petterson served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President at Chicago Bridge and Iron (CB&I) from 2009 to 2013. Reporting directly to the CEO, he was responsible for all of CB&I's engineering, procurement and construction project operations and sales.

Prior to CB&I, Mr Petterson was CEO of Gearbulk Ltd, a privately held company that owns and operates one of the largest fleets of gantry craned open hatch bulk vessels in the world. He was also President and COO of AMEC Americas, a subsidiary of AMEC plc, a British multinational consulting, engineering and project management company.

Prior to joining AMEC, Mr Petterson served in various executive and operational positions for Aker Maritime, Inc., the deepwater division of Aker Maritime ASA of Norway, over the course of 20 years.

He spent the first nine years of his career in various positions at Norwegian Contractors, an offshore oil & gas platform contractor.

M. Petterson holds both master's and bachelor's degrees from the Norwegian University of Technology.

