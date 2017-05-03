Houston Ship Channel, Peggy Lake Placement Area Dewatering - Award

Solicitation Number: W9126G-17-B-0007

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Fort Worth

Notice Type: Award Notice

Contract Award Date: May 1, 2017

Contract Award Number: W9126G-17-C-0034

Contract Award Dollar Amount: $855,080.00

Contract Line Item Number: 0001-0004

Contractor Awarded Name: Environmental Industrial Services

Contractor Awarded DUNS: 807799270

Contractor Awarded Address:

5353 West Alabama, Suite 340

Houston, Texas 77056-5922

United States

Synopsis:

Added: May 02, 2017 12:14 pm

The work consists of Dewatering of Peggy Lake Placement Area, an upland dredge material disposal site. Schedule No. 1 work consists of approximately 12,000 linear feet of perimeter and approximately 12,590 linear feet of lateral ditching in wet site conditions.

Contracting Office Address:

Attn: CESWF-CT

PO Box 17300

Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300

United States

Primary Point of Contact:

Lucille R. Smith,

Contract Spceialist

lucille.r.smith@usace.army.mil

Phone: 4097663845

Secondary Point of Contact:

Maria E. Rodriguez,

Contract Specialist

maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil

Phone: 4097666331

Source: FedBizOpps

