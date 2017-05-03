Houston Ship Channel, Peggy Lake Placement Area Dewatering - Award

Houston Ship Channel, Peggy Lake Placement Area Dewatering - AwardContracts & Tenders // May 3, 2017
Solicitation Number: W9126G-17-B-0007
Agency: Department of the Army
Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Location: USACE District, Fort Worth
Solicitation Number: W9126G-17-B-0007
Notice Type: Award Notice
Contract Award Date: May 1, 2017
Contract Award Number: W9126G-17-C-0034
Contract Award Dollar Amount: $855,080.00
Contract Line Item Number: 0001-0004
Contractor Awarded Name: Environmental Industrial Services
Contractor Awarded DUNS: 807799270
Contractor Awarded Address:
5353 West Alabama, Suite 340
Houston, Texas 77056-5922
United States
Synopsis:
Added: May 02, 2017 12:14 pm
The work consists of Dewatering of Peggy Lake Placement Area, an upland dredge material disposal site. Schedule No. 1 work consists of approximately 12,000 linear feet of perimeter and approximately 12,590 linear feet of lateral ditching in wet site conditions.
Contracting Office Address:
Attn: CESWF-CT
PO Box 17300
Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300
United States
Primary Point of Contact:
Lucille R. Smith,
Contract Spceialist
lucille.r.smith@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097663845
Secondary Point of Contact:
Maria E. Rodriguez,
Contract Specialist
maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097666331
Source: FedBizOpps
