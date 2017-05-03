Dredging News Online

A publication for the worldwide dredging industry published by Clarkson Research

  • advertise here
Menu

Houston Ship Channel, Peggy Lake Placement Area Dewatering - Award

Contracts & Tenders // May 3, 2017

Solicitation Number: W9126G-17-B-0007

Agency: Department of the Army

Office: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Location: USACE District, Fort Worth

Solicitation Number: W9126G-17-B-0007

Notice Type: Award Notice

Contract Award Date: May 1, 2017

Contract Award Number: W9126G-17-C-0034

Contract Award Dollar Amount: $855,080.00

Contract Line Item Number: 0001-0004

Contractor Awarded Name: Environmental Industrial Services

Contractor Awarded DUNS: 807799270

Contractor Awarded Address:
5353 West Alabama, Suite 340
Houston, Texas 77056-5922
United States

Synopsis:
Added: May 02, 2017 12:14 pm
The work consists of Dewatering of Peggy Lake Placement Area, an upland dredge material disposal site. Schedule No. 1 work consists of approximately 12,000 linear feet of perimeter and approximately 12,590 linear feet of lateral ditching in wet site conditions.
Contracting Office Address:
Attn: CESWF-CT
PO Box 17300
Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300
United States

Primary Point of Contact:
Lucille R. Smith,
Contract Spceialist
lucille.r.smith@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097663845

Secondary Point of Contact:
Maria E. Rodriguez,
Contract Specialist
maria.e.rodriguez@usace.army.mil
Phone: 4097666331

Source: FedBizOpps

More articles from this category

More news

Online products

Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
Offshore Shipping Online
World Offshore Field Development Guides
OPL shop

Vessel registers