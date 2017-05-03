UK: contractor due to start work shortly in Peel Harbour

UK: contractor due to start work shortly in Peel HarbourProject Updates // May 3, 2017
Isle of Man Today reports that a contractor is to dredge the outer harbour in Peel. Work will start soon to remove sand deposits from the area around the breakwater, the lifeboat slipway and the groyne.
The sand, which has been deposited as a result of tidal and weather conditions, will be excavated and disposed of at sea at a licensed site south west of Peel.
Wyre Marine Services Ltd of Fleetwood will use its hopper dredger Admiral Day to clear about 18,000 tonnes of accumulated material over three weeks.
Meanwhile, the Department of Infrastructure says it is continuing to explore options to support the maintenance of Peel marina and restore the impounded area inside the flapgate to its published depths.
The full story is at:
http://www.iomtoday.co.im/article.cfm?id=33426&headline=Specialist%20contractor%20from%20UK%20to%20dredge%20sand%20from%20Peel%27s%20outer%20harbour§ionIs=news&searchyear=2017
