Dredging News Online

A publication for the worldwide dredging industry published by Clarkson Research

  • advertise here
Menu

Rohr-Idreco delivers mobile dredge for sand and gravel operation

New Vessels // May 3, 2017

Rohr-Idreco recently completed installation of a RISD350-M 14in (350mm) electric dredge for an application in the sand and gravel market.

The customer needed a new and efficient deep-digging electric dredge. The customer decided to move forward with the dredge, which has a digging depth of 90ft (28m) with production capacity in excess of 400 tph.

The dredge is equipped with a GPS and sonar system that provides the operator with realtime information on where material has been dredged and where material still lies.

In addition, the customer requested Rohr-Idreco install a remote plant monitoring screen for plant personnel to view key operating data from the dredge.

The dredge is equipped with a RISD350 14in (350mm) high efficiency Rohr-Idreco dredge pump. It reduces wear and increases production with less energy consumption.

The Rohr-Idreco team worked closely with the customer to ensure the dredge would meet the pumping distance and production requirements of the current and future production.

More articles from this category

More news

Online products

Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
Offshore Shipping Online
World Offshore Field Development Guides
OPL shop

Vessel registers