Rohr-Idreco delivers mobile dredge for sand and gravel operation

Rohr-Idreco recently completed installation of a RISD350-M 14in (350mm) electric dredge for an application in the sand and gravel market.

The customer needed a new and efficient deep-digging electric dredge. The customer decided to move forward with the dredge, which has a digging depth of 90ft (28m) with production capacity in excess of 400 tph.

The dredge is equipped with a GPS and sonar system that provides the operator with realtime information on where material has been dredged and where material still lies.

In addition, the customer requested Rohr-Idreco install a remote plant monitoring screen for plant personnel to view key operating data from the dredge.

The dredge is equipped with a RISD350 14in (350mm) high efficiency Rohr-Idreco dredge pump. It reduces wear and increases production with less energy consumption.

The Rohr-Idreco team worked closely with the customer to ensure the dredge would meet the pumping distance and production requirements of the current and future production.

