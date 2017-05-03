Vicksburg District names channel improvement coordinator

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, hasy selected Viviana Berrios Williamson as Engineering and Construction Division’s channel improvement coordinator.

In this position, she will be the district's specialist for matters pertaining to Mississippi River channel improvement and stabilization for flood control and navigation. She will be responsible for managing, conducting and coordinating all phases of work required for developing and maintaining the approximately 280 miles of the Mississippi River within the authorities of the Channel Improvement, Mississippi River and Tributaries Project.

Prior to her new role, she served as the district’s river navigation specialist and as chief of the navigation unit. In that position she was responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating river operations branch's hydrographic surveys, field investigations, dredge layouts development and channel patrols along the Mississippi River and Tributaries. She directed operations by the dredge Hurley in June 2016 while it was dredging within the district at Victoria Bend (LMR Mile 595).

Mrs Williamson began her career with the corps in 2009 in design branch of Engineering and Construction Division where she was responsible for developing civil site designs, plans, and drawings for multiple projects for the Vicksburg and New Orleans districts.

She serves as secretary for the Vicksburg Post of the Society of American Military Engineers. She is a graduate of the Vicksburg District’s Leadership Development Program and is currently serving in the Mississippi Valley Division’s Emerging Leaders Programme.

A native of Orocovis, Puerto Rico, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in civil engineering from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master’s of Engineering from Mississippi State University. She is registered as a Professional Engineer in the State of Mississippi.

